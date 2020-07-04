Jim Ross says Ultimate Warrior didn't respect anybody including women

Ultimate Warrior's use of foul language during a meeting that included Linda McMahon made JR lose respect for him.

Jim Ross said Linda McMahon was one of the nicest people to work with.

Warrior didn't seem to get along with others (Pic Source: WWE)

While The Ultimate Warrior will be remembered for his time in WWE and his impact on the pro wrestling industry and its fans, people who worked with him don't seem to have the same point of view.

While discussing Warrior's 1996 WWE run on Grilling JR, Jim Ross said that Warrior's attitude and foul language during the negotiation made JR lose all respect for the Ultimate Warrior.

Ultimate Warrior used foul language in front of Linda McMahon during the meeting

Jim Ross (JR) said that Ultimate Warrior was a difficult person to negotiate with, and Warrior wanted to only meet with Vince McMahon rather than deal with people lower down the pecking order.

JR said that he, Vince, Linda McMahon, Jim Cornette, and Bruce Prichard all flew to Warrior's home in Arizona to meet with him. It was that meeting that made Ross lose all respect for him. He said:

"I never heard so much foul language...and look...we're all guys sometimes, and you know, curse and the f-bombs and stuff but I try whenever I'm around somebody's wife...different ball game man. It showed me this Son of a B***h had no respect for anybody, including women."

Ross goes on to say that Linda McMahon was one of the nicest people that he has ever worked with, but Ultimate Warrior using "f-bombs" and "c-words" in front of her made him lose all respect for him during that meeting.

You can hear the segment at 3:00 in the video below

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling.

﻿