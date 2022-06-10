"It was amazing" – Jim Cornette praises high-profile WWE match

According to Jim Cornette, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell couldn't have been executed any better.

Rhodes and Rollins faced each other for the third time since the former's return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. After the bout at The Show of Shows, they faced each other at WrestleMania Backlash and the third time at Hell in a Cell. The American Nightmare won all three matches, the most impressive coming at Hell in a Cell, where he wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle.

While speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette praised the two stars and their match despite the extraneous circumstances of Rhodes' injury:

"The Hell in a Cell, the match, it was amazing the way that they were able to put that together. I gave them some slack on putting a hat on a hat – the toolbox and the gimmicks and the kendo stick and cell and everything, because they went 30 minutes and one guy had one arm. So, they were trying to gimmick it up to keep the flow going and to cover up for the things that Cody couldn't do, and actually, I've gotta be honest with you, if there was a way they could've worked that match without the injury actually being real they couldn't have done it any better." (from 0:01 to 0:43)

Cornette said he was surprised WWE's doctors allowed Rhodes to wrestle in the match due to his injury.

What's next for WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes?

Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, announced on social media that her husband successfully underwent surgery and is now on the road to recovery.

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now. The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now.

The American Nightmare could make a full recovery in six months, as per a former WWE doctor. Rhodes could possibly be in line for a return at the Royal Rumble, which will take place sometime in January 2023.

