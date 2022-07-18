Jim Cornette says WWE personality has "the most talented mouth that has ever been in wrestling"

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette has praised Paul Heyman's mic work following the latter's recent on-screen interaction with Brock Lesnar.

Heyman, regarded as one of the best talkers in WWE, was recently in a segment with his former client, Brock Lesnar, on RAW. The two were hyping up the upcoming SummerSlam match between Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

On the most recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran complimented Heyman's ability not to allow fans to use the "what" catchphrase when he is on the microphone.

He also called Heyman one of the best on the mic in pro wrestling history.

"Have you noticed, they cannot 'what' Paul Heyman, if he doesn't want to be 'whated' [sic] because he is so good, he doesn't have to pause, he doesn't take a break, he doesn't use a period. He keeps going with no natural break for them to jump in and do that until finally they've decided to just take the ride with him and listen to what he says. He's impervious there. He has the most talented mouth that has ever been in wrestling," said Cornette about Heyman. [From 6:54 to 7:25]

Cornette was also surprised by Lesnar's ability to deliver a witty promo and felt that the segment was one of the best parts of RAW.

What happened in the segment between Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman on WWE RAW?

Heyman and Lesnar opened last week's WWE RAW, where the former told the latter that he would not be able to beat Reigns' current undefeated streak.

The Special Counsel of Reigns conceded that Lesnar might have an advantage going into the match at SummerSlam. However, he claimed that The Tribal Chief would be prepared before the Biggest Party of The Summer.

Theory interrupted the two during the segment where he stated that he would cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase at the upcoming premium live event, following which the Alpha Academy came out to attack Lesnar. Lesnar dispatched both Otis and Gable quickly, even F5ing the former through the commentary desk.

Do you agree with Cornette's assessment of Heyman? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Mark Henry elaborates on the story of him lifting Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far