Jim Cornette says WWE star will be the best "in-ring worker of the next generation"

Ex-WWE personality Jim Cornette lavished praise on Theory, who he feels will be a huge star in the future.

Theory seems to have the backing of the top people in WWE, including Vince McMahon. The current United States Champion featured prominently over the last few months and shared the ring with McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania earlier this year.

While speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette named Theory and NXT's Bron Breakker as the two young stars to look out for in the future. He feels Theory is the most natural worker of the young stars in the company:

"Theory is the most natural worker of all the young guys, even Bron Breakker. Bron Breakker has the edge in his look and his weird Steiner charisma, he's going to be a main-event star, but Austin Theory will be the in-ring worker of the next generation." (from 1:29:28 to 1:29:43)

Cornette, though, feels it's not the right time for Theory to be a babyface:

"No, he's nowhere ready for that spot [be a babyface] but he's going to get over easier as a heel because it seems like that's his personality, and he's got the facials, and he's got the cocky, taunting body language. Later on down the road, if he gets to a certain point where he's arrived as a heel and gets involved in a mix with another top guy, then I could see, you could make him a babyface because a guy that can work like that can do whatever." (from 1:29:54 to 1:30:22)

Theory has been the US Champion since April when he beat Finn Balor on an episode of RAW.

What could be next for Theory in WWE?

It seems like Theory will feud with ex-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after the two had an interaction on this past week's RAW.

That could be a short-term feud as the company seems to have bigger plans for the young star later in the year.

Recent reports have indicated that the US Champion could face John Cena at SummerSlam 2022. Cena is set to return to WWE later this month, which could be where the seeds for this rivalry could be sown.

