John Cena's possible SummerSlam opponent revealed – Reports

John Cena will return to WWE this month on the June 27 episode of RAW to celebrate 20 years of his debut. Cena recently praised the United States Champion Theory in his interviews and on social media. Theory has also been compared to a younger Cena by many. The two may finally come face-to-face at SummerSlam.

A-Town Down has been impressive in his run as the US Champion. He's the youngest ever US Champion in WWE history. Cena is also considered one of the greatest US Champions of all time. A return match for the title that Cena helped make prominent would be fitting.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current talk is to have Cena return and face Theory at SummerSlam. While it hasn't been confirmed, that's the rumored direction WWE wants to take for now. A match against the 16-time World Champion would do wonders for Theory:

"Cena returns on the 6/27 Raw show in Laredo, TX. While this has not been confirmed to us by the company, the talk in wrestling is that it will be Cena vs. Theory at SummerSlam with the idea that working with Cena will bring Theory up to a higher level."

John Cena @JohnCena Theory @_Theory1 Happy Birthday @JohnCena ! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… https://t.co/SWw8HgYD69 Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/_Theory1/statu… Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/_Theory1/statu…

John Cena's message for Theory

The brash young superstar Theory took a shot at John Cena on Twitter. He said he was 'sorry' for being a better US Champion than The Champ. However, Cena's reply was inspirational and motivational:

"Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes."

John Cena @JohnCena



Thank you to the WWE @WWE



To motivate Misha on their journey to safety, his mother told him they were on their way to find Cena. @JohnCena meets Misha, a teen who fled Ukraine after his home was destroyed.To motivate Misha on their journey to safety, his mother told him they were on their way to find Cena. .@JohnCena meets Misha, a teen who fled Ukraine after his home was destroyed. To motivate Misha on their journey to safety, his mother told him they were on their way to find Cena. https://t.co/0Aeab4GkPZ What a wonderful way to spend a Saturday. Misha and his mother, Liana define #NeverGiveUp Thank you to the @WSJ and @WWE who helped make this special visit possible. twitter.com/wwe/status/153… What a wonderful way to spend a Saturday. Misha and his mother, Liana define #NeverGiveUp. Thank you to the @WSJ and @WWE who helped make this special visit possible. twitter.com/wwe/status/153…

SummerSlam is arguably the second-biggest WWE event following WrestleMania. A match between these two stars would help generate buzz around the show.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. Who should win at SummerSlam? John Cena Theory 28 votes so far