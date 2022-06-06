"Most brilliant thing they've done" - Jim Cornette on WWE re-signing Hall of Famer

Jim Cornette feels that WWE signing Jeff Jarrett as the Senior Vice President of Live Events is a very good decision.

Jarrett was signed by the company last month and will be in charge of live events. He was hired by WWE in 2019 to be a backstage producer, but left last year, only to be re-signed a few months down the line.

While speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the legendary manager said that Jarrett has the passion and knowledge to make a difference in his new role in the company:

"Jeff Jarrett has been named - and rightfully so - and this is probably the most brilliant thing that they've done in a long time, Jeff Jarrett has been named the Senior Vice President of Live Events."

Cornette continued to praise Jarrett's passion and knowledge of professional wrestling:

"He is in charge now of promoting - and live events, folks, remember that takes into account the television tapings also because TV tapings are live events in the place that they're happening. Who better, who else in the world today has not only still the passion for it and the love for it, but the knowledge of it to be able to promote live wrestling events." [From 0:28 to 1:11]

Story continues below ad

Jim Cornette on what WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett does well

WWF Wrestling @WWFWrestling1 #Wrestling #RazorRamon #JeffJarrett Image from this day in 1995: Jeff Jarrett & Razor Ramon battling in a ladder match which was released years later on the 'WWE Unreleased 1986-1995' DVD. #WWF Image from this day in 1995: Jeff Jarrett & Razor Ramon battling in a ladder match which was released years later on the 'WWE Unreleased 1986-1995' DVD. #WWF #Wrestling #RazorRamon #JeffJarrett https://t.co/hLiwYQjqXs

Story continues below ad

Cornette further explained the qualities that Jarrett possesses that make him a good hire for the company:

"With Jeff, who has more experience probably anybody [else], not only the companies he started, but growing up in the business and all the other things that he's into because he's got that drive, whether it be the minor league baseball or whatever the fu*k. He talks to people, he finds ways to put sh*t together. If he can assemble his own team or whip some of them into shape, I would suggest to you that, regardless of whether the sh*t product gets any better or not, they'll have a lot more people in the buildings."[From 4:17 to 4:48]

A recent report indicated that the Hall of Famer will take full control of live events going forward. With WWE returning to their pre-pandemic live schedule, Jarrett's experience could be of great importance in the months to come.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far