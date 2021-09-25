"Are they rolling dice on his gimmick?" - Jim Cornette predicts former NXT Champion may be moving to AEW

On the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, former WWE Manager Jim Cornette discussed WWE's experiments with Keith Lee.

Keith Lee was recently introduced under a new name. In a dark match, before WWE RAW this week, the Limitless One was announced as Keith 'Bearcat' Lee after he changed his look.

Jim Cornette believes that Keith Lee should move to AEW at the first chance he gets. e wasn't sure if Keith Lee had heat backstage or if this was Vince McMahon's way of showing interest in the Limitless One.

“Keith Lee to AEW confirmed, whenever his contract is up. What has this guy done? Not sure whether he's pis**d Vince off or worse, even worse for him, whether Vince is taking a personal interest in him. I can't tell these days which that is. They’re either punishing him or else Vince is really interested and this is exactly what he wants him to do,” Cornette said.

The former manager thinks that WWE may have just been trying out what works for Keith Lee. Cornette reasoned that WWE changed Lee's gimmick, entrance music, and even his ring gear to find a look that best suits him.

“I don't know what to say. they put him in a tennis skirt at one point. They pulled him off television for months, of course we later found out it was a health issue. But when they put him back on television he's just another one of the boys and they beat him as often as not. They changed his music. they switched him from one brand to another. Are they rolling dice on what his gimmick or name or music or personality or whether he’s a babyface or a heel?” Cornette argued.

Jim Cornette is unsure why Keith Lee has been competing in dark matches for both brands

Over the last few months, Keith Lee has been featured in several dark matches on both RAW and SmackDown. Jim Cornette questioned why WWE has still not featured Lee primarily on the main roster since his return.

Lee's last televised match was on the August 2nd episode of RAW, where he won via pinfall against Karrion Kross.

