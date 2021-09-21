Keith Lee gets a new name after changing up his look

Keith Lee has likely gone through a name change. Ahead of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, he competed in a dark match and was announced as Keith "Bearcat" Lee.

It is not yet known whether this is a permanent name change or something the company is just trying out. Many fans have theorized that the name change could have been an inspiration from WWE Hall of Famer Edward Wright, who wrestled as Bearcat Wright.

Below is the video of Lee's dark match entrance where the announcer refers to him with his new name.

Lee hasn't wrestled on the Red brand for over a month now. However, he continues to wrestle dark matches before RAW and SmackDown, where he has been squashing his opponents.

At the latest WWE Supershow at the North Charleston Coliseum, Keith Lee was seen bringing back his old look with a beard. He had this look during his highly successful run back on NXT. However, upon moving to RAW, Lee changed his look and shaved his face clean. Fans were not happy with that new look and would be glad to see him bring his old look back.

Lee at a recent WWE live event (image credit: Reddit user u/Minnale101)

Vince McMahon is reportedly considering turning Keith Lee into a monster heel

It was reported last month that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is considering giving Keith Lee a character change and turning him into a monster heel.

The former NXT Champion continues to get a babyface reaction from fans in attendance thanks to his massive popularity. However, his run as a face on the main roster hasn't been that great and a character change might actually help him a lot.

Lee bringing back his old look and now getting a new name are all signs pointing towards the same. Hopefully, we will see The Limitless One on WWE television soon.

