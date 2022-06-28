Former WWE commentator raises questions over Triple H's backstage return

Former WWE commentator Jim Cornette has questioned Triple H's recent return to the WWE Performance Center.

The Game announced his in-ring retirement on March 24 2022 following a critical heart condition. He also took a considerable amount of time off from WWE and was performing much lighter duties than he used to do earlier. Before being rebranded to NXT 2.0 by Vince McMahon & team, the former world champion played a big role in developing WWE NXT.

The King of Kings recently returned to the Performance Center after Vince McMahon recently stepped down from his role in the company due to charges of misconduct against him.

As you may know, Vince released a lot of NXT staff members that were hired by Triple H during the show's makeover. Speaking on his podcast Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran opined that Triple H should not have taken the headache of being back as Vince will eventually be taking charge again.

“They’ve burned it down already, and there’s nothing to work with. So yes, he’s back and I’m sure trying to help out the family. But what the f*ck, by the time that he would finish putting that thing back together in any kind of entertaining fashion, Vince will be back in the f*cking chair, he’ll have beaten the rap. And then there’s ‘Oh, thanks. Thanks, Hunter. We appreciate you dropping by and now we’re gonna fire everybody just put in place again.’” (H/T - ITR)

Grayson Waller reacts to Triple H's backstage return

The fourteen-time world champion returned to the Performance Center also garnered a reaction from one of NXT's top heels.

Waller, who is often spotted bragging about his capabilities, tweeted an interesting interpretation of The Game's "I am back" statement. He said that the 14-time world champion was back to "see the greatest first generation talent in history."

You can check out the tweet below:

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE Surreal seeing Triple H at the PC today. Still in shock that he came in simply to say “I’m back….to see the greatest first generation talent in history, Grayson Waller” Surreal seeing Triple H at the PC today. Still in shock that he came in simply to say “I’m back….to see the greatest first generation talent in history, Grayson Waller”

There has been no confirmation yet on when Vince McMahon will resume his duties in WWE. In his absence, Stephanie McMahon has taken up the role of interim CEO of the company.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far