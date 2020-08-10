As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho took to Twitter and announced that he had officially banned Jim Cornette from watching future episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark. Cornette has been highly critical of AEW's product since the very beginning, and it wasn't a surprise to many when he blasted Jericho and Orange Cassidy's debate from the latest edition of AEW Dynamite.

'The Great Debate', our next presidential feature between Chris Jericho, former mainstream wrestling star and now sadly out of shape, past his expiration date, canned ham on a gameshow, against 'pockets' [Orange Cassidy]. And, the debate got pyro. Which actually was the most exciting part of it.

Cornette has now responded to Jericho's 'official ban' via a tweet, and didn't mince his words while taking a shot at the AEW star.

Chris I appreciate your consideration of my sanity, but I do it as a service to the wrestling fans. They need some measure of comfort in these cosplay times we're in. But don't worry--I NEVER watch "Dark".

P.S. Careful of the drooling bikers. #LittleBitOfTheVirus#COVIDGod https://t.co/MR5uv8kqBW — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) August 10, 2020

Chris Jericho isn't the first AEW star Jim Cornette has criticized

Cornette's tweet was a shot at Jericho band Fozzy playing in front of a packed audience at Sturgis, with zero concern shown in regards to wearing face masks and social distancing. Cornette also dubbed Jericho as "COVIDGod", in reference to the former AEW World Champion's latest moniker of 'DemoGod'. Fans are bashing Jericho on social media for not taking COVID-19 seriously. The pandemic kicked off back in late 2019, and has claimed more than 700,000 lives so far across the globe.

It would be interesting to see if Jericho has a response to Cornette's Twitter jibe. We'll keep you updated as the drama unfolds further.