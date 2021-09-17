Jim Cornette squashes former WWE Champion's claim that Mike Tyson was scared of him

Jim Cornette recently reacted to Hulk Hogan's claim that boxing legend Mike Tyson was scared of him.

A Twitter thread highlighting Hulk Hogan's lies over the years has been the talk of the wrestling world lately. WWE legend Jim Cornette checked out the thread and shared his reaction to some of Hogan's biggest lies.

One of the tweets recalled Hulk Hogan claiming that a pay-per-view match between him and Mike Tyson didn't happen because Tyson was "too scared" of him.

Allan @allan_cheapshot While he was in WCW, Hogan said that a pay-per-view bout between himself and Mike Tyson was supposed to commence. Hogan’s excuse as to why it didn't happen? “Tyson was too scared.” While he was in WCW, Hogan said that a pay-per-view bout between himself and Mike Tyson was supposed to commence. Hogan’s excuse as to why it didn't happen? “Tyson was too scared.”

Allan @allan_cheapshot Hulk Hogan claimed that he was asked to join a startup company, known as UFC. While UFC wasn't nearly as popular as it is today, Hogan said he wouldn't have joined because “guys get beat up when the fight should be stopped.” Hulk Hogan claimed that he was asked to join a startup company, known as UFC. While UFC wasn't nearly as popular as it is today, Hogan said he wouldn't have joined because “guys get beat up when the fight should be stopped.”

Hogan also claimed he was asked to join the UFC back in the day. Jim Cornette was having none of it though, as he flat-out said that the former WWE Champion lied while making both these statements. Here's Cornette's reaction:

"Well, wait a minute, I was about to say, neither one of those two things ever remotely occurred," said Cornette. "And the UFC... so Hogan was going to leave Vince in 1993 and instead of going to WCW he was going to just, 'So I'll just, after 15 years of wrestling, I'll just be an Ultimate Fighter."

Hulk Hogan and Mike Tyson were two major names in wrestling in the late 90s

Hulk Hogan in WCW

Hulk Hogan had a decade-long stint in WWE that kicked off in the early 80s. He quickly became the hottest act in the promotion and headlined WrestleMania events one after the other. Hogan was involved in the main events of the first nine WrestleManias.

Hulk Hogan made his way to WCW in 1994, and the rest is history. Hogan formed the nWo with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash in 1996 and instantly became the biggest heel in the business.

Vince McMahon subsequently introduced the Attitude Era to tackle WCW and brought in Mike Tyson for an appearance at WrestleMania 14. Tyson's involvement in the main event of WrestleMania proved to be a smart business decision on McMahon's part because it generated a lot of buzz.

Hulk Hogan's claim about Mike Tyson isn't something that the latter would seemingly appreciate one bit. What do you think of Cornette squashing Hogan's claim? Sound off below.

