"I hate that Ric Flair has come off looking like this" - WWE veteran on Dark Side of the Ring episode

The fallout from the latest episode of Dark Side of the Ring is still doing the rounds. Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on the wrestling docuseries.

He is known for his blunt, uncensored opinions on professional wrestling. On his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager spoke about how the Dark Side of the Ring reflected very severely on Ric Flair.

Jim Cornette said that the WWE Hall of Famer came out of the documentary looking really bad. He stated that Ric Flair might not have intended to hurt or offend anyone, but it was the wrong place for him to be goofing around.

Cornette shared from his personal experience that the Nature Boy is a genuinely good guy. He believes Flair would not have engaged in these actions if he felt that it would affect anyone as adversely as it did flight attendant Heidi Doyle.

“I hate that (Ric) Flair has come off looking like this because I know the guy. And I genuinely believe he never wanted to hurt anyone or offend anyone or freak anybody out or make anyone feel like that poor flight attendant felt. It was something that he did, that people wanted him to do so long that he never knew when to stop, I guess,” Cornette revealed.

However, Cornette maintained that whatever happened on the flight was wrong and shouldn't have happened.

“It was wrong and he shouldn't have done it. It wasn't the time, it wasn't the place, and it wasn’t the people. There's no excuse for it. But I still, just knowing Ric generally believe that down deep in his heart or brain or whatever, he didn’t think that he was offending anyone or doing anything wrong that anybody would remember and be pissed about the next day,” Cornette said.

Cornette believes apologies are in order after Dark Side of the Ring

Jim Cornette declared that he did not know what happened at the settlement table after the incident since Dark Side of the Ring did not cover that. However, Cornette felt Flair could issue a public statement apologizing for his actions.

In the aftermath of the episode airing on Vice, Ric Flair was removed from commercials, and Tommy Dreamer was also suspended from IMPACT Wrestling.

