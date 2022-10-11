"I've seen a hundred strap matches" - Jim Cornette reveals what surprised him at WWE Extreme Rules 

WWE legend Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on the Strap match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules.

Their rivalry has been going on for some time now. Kross was seated in the crowd for Drew's match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. Kross launched a water bottle at McIntyre during the match but it was interference from Solo Sikoa that ultimately cost McIntyre his shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the 61-year-old commented on seeing many strap matches in his life. He claimed that he's never seen one where the competitors are fighting in the crowd:

"I've seen a hundred strap matches at least, I'm sure. I've never seen any of them ever go over the barricade and out fighting in the arena," said Cornette. "Number one because the heel would have been stabbed. Number two, because that is putting a hat on a hat!" [02:24 - 02:39]

Cornette added that both wrestlers did their jobs but were put in an impossible situation at WWE Extreme Rules:

"They showed emotion and passion. They were working hard," added Cornette. "Again, I'm not even complaining about the talent. It's just the preposterous bull**** that they are put into with these matches. The phoniness of them, and the fact that it doesn't make sense." [03:26 - 03:45]

Karrion Kross opens up on his first run in WWE

Karrion Kross was very popular in NXT but had a disastrous first run on the main roster. He debuted without his cool entrance and his wife by his side in a loss to Jeff Hardy on an episode of RAW.

Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Karrion revealed that he heard people laughing in the audience and didn't feel like himself:

"Well, I don't know if I've ever said this publicly, but the first time I came out with the mask, there were people laughing in the audience. They were laughing," said Kross. "I always remember getting into this business thinking to myself, 'when this is all said and done, I want to leave this place better than it was before I came in...' When I came out with that and I heard people laughing, I was like...' You know, what I'm doing right now to me at that time, it felt like I was betraying everything that I wanted to contribute to." [7:16 - 8:12]

Karrion Kross has already made an impact since returning to the company. It will be interesting to see if he goes after the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship any time soon.

