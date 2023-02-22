Jim Cornette's family member says Cult of Cornette group is not associated with them; was removed by admins

Jim Cornette's wife, Stacey Cornette, recently said that the Cult of Cornette group is not associated with them since the admins removed them.

Cornette is a legendary figure in the world of professional wrestling, renowned for his quick wit, sharp tongue, and comprehensive knowledge of the business. As a manager, promoter, commentator, and behind-the-scenes figure, Cornette has left an indelible mark on the industry, shaping countless wrestlers' careers and helping to create some of the most memorable moments in wrestling history.

While Cornette may be known for a lot of things, there is one thing he is not: associated with the Facebook group known as the Cult of Cornette.

After the group started making statements on Jim Cornette's behalf, his wife, Stacey, sent the following message to PWInsider:

"The Cult of Cornette Facebook group is an UNOFFICAL [sic] fan page," Stacey Cornette wrote. "That's all. The ADMINS decided to go into business [sic] for themselves posting on Jim behalf AND removed and blocked me from the group! LOL classy. They DO NOT speak for Jim smh."

She continued:

"They do not have authorization to sell merchandise AND we have never heard about any of these charities that they're supposedly giving proceeds to. There is NO authorized store on Pro Wrestling Ts etc. All lies. Weve [sic] had NO involvment [sic] with the Cult of Cornette FB page for quite sometime now. Please share this info so fans of Jims dont get swindled by these goofs. Thanks, Mrs C."

Jim Cornette recently questioned Kenny Omega's drawing power

Despite Kenny Omega being the EVP of AEW, there have been reports that he could leave the promotion for WWE soon.

Speaking on an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran discussed the possibility of Omega signing with WWE.

"Well, I agree, because what is he now? 37-38? He is now older than Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson when I brought them to Smoky Mountain Wrestling... well 39, there you go. So he is a 40-year-old guy, he has got no proven record in his only competition of drawing any ratings, if quite the opposite. They know he's prickly personality and he's in it for his art," said Jim Cornette.

He continued:

"I've said it before, if they made an offer for him it would be so the other guys wouldn't have him just to disrupt them and it's a minute expense on the WWE's part but also two things would happen, they would think he's a complete imbecile or lunatic with the way that he thinks and talks and acts and views things or conversely they would give him a nervous breakdown with the way that the WWE thinks acts and talks about things."

While there have been rumors of Kenny Omega signing with WWE for several years, nothing has ever come to fruition. We will have to wait and see if that happens anytime in the future.

