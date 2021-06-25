"Why the hell isn't she on TV?" - Jim Cornette's big role in Stephanie McMahon's WWE rise finally revealed

When all is said and done, Stephanie McMahon will be rightfully known as one of the most significant heel characters in professional wrestling history.

While her father will most likely take the undisputed top spot amongst all the memorable baddies, Stephanie McMahon has thoroughly impressed during her various spells as an on-screen character.

Stephanie McMahon was introduced to the WWE audience in 1999 as Vince McMahon's innocent daughter. During a recent episode of Something to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, the WWE Executive revealed the decision-making process that got Stephanie McMahon a TV spot.

Bruce Prichard has revealed that Jim Cornette was the first person to pitch the idea of Stephanie McMahon debuting on WWE TV.

While rumors suggest that Vince Russo also had some creative input, Prichard stated that Cornette would raise questions about Stephanie McMahon as he felt she had all the tools to succeed on WWE programming.

Prichard noted that putting it all together was challenging, but Stephanie McMahon's inclusion in the family saga made sense from a storyline perspective.

"The first person that said it out loud that really was Jim Cornette. Umm, you know, Cornie would ask questions. 'Why the hell isn't she on TV?' So, you know, from that vantage point, and from kind of introducing that, it was also the feeling of, you know, a bit trepidacious of going too far. 'Hey, why don't we put Shane on? Why don't we put Stephanie on to her father? You know you don't know whether or not he wants that or anything else. So, it was a bit tricky, but at the same time, you know, you look at it, and it's a good story. So, why not!" revealed Prichard.

She had 'it': WWE was confident in Stephanie McMahon's potential as a TV character

Prichard also added that Stephanie McMahon had no hesitation in being a part of the angle. The WWE's Executive Director said the family-centric storyline was realistic and connected to the fanbase, and Stephanie McMahon added another excellent layer.

"Yeah, I think that they may have internally experienced that, not externally. I don't think that was really ever brought up, at least to us, from a hesitation standpoint, if that makes any sense. It was like, 'Let's do this; it makes sense. It's real. People can relate to it. Everybody has a mother or father.' Families are easy to write about. Families are easy because everyone can identify. Good, bad, or indifferent," said Prichard.

Vince and Linda McMahon also had no apparent issues with their daughter being pushed into the spotlight. Prichard stated that while Stephanie McMahon was green, she had wrestling running through her veins and was always destined to match her dad's work.

"No. I don't. I don't know behind the scenes if Linda was hesitant or not, never really talked to her about it. But as far as Stephanie goes, it was, she was there. She was learning the business, and Steph was coming around, so I don't think anybody doubted, you know, it's in the blood. (laughs) you know what I mean. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, and there really wasn't much doubt. Steph was going to pull it off; there really wasn't. And I know that's going to sound weird because she was greener than goose sh**, but it was, I don't know, she had 'it.'

Stephanie McMahon has her fair share of detractors, and that's partly due to her ability to draw heat as a top-notch heel.

McMahon is no longer a prevalent TV character as she is more involved with the company's branding activities. Still, Stephanie McMahon always manages to show up for a few important segments every now and then.

