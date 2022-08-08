WWE Legend provides a fresh take on Triple H's  comments about the state of wrestling today

Pro Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on Triple H's statement regarding the importance of stories and wrestling moves.

Last week, The Game appeared on Logan Paul's podcast, Impaulsive, where he hammered home how important stories in wrestling are, compared to the moves performers deliver in the ring on a regular basis.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager gave his thoughts on The King of King's take.

"If you are in the wrestling business and are smart to the wrestling business, then you kind of understand what he’s saying in that, that is what’s happened to independent wrestling over the last 15 or 20 years. They got into the business on an independent level because they were the diehard fans of the work rate. But they think that the moves and the stunts are the determining factors and whether a match is good or not. So I agree with Triple H." H/T Inside The Ropes

Since SummerSlam last week, the 14 time world champion has taken charge of WWE's creative department, where stories have become a much more prevalent part of the show.

Pro-Wrestling Veteran was impresses with how Triple H booked SmackDown

Last Friday, Hunter ran SmackDown as the head of creative for the first time. The blue brand under The Game looked like a fresh show, from the number one Contender gauntlet match to surprise returns.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) said he saw many improvements to last Friday's show.

"I think it was a much improved SmackDown tonight," Dutch Mantell opined. "On the finish, it's up and down, the Karrion Kross thing; I do like it when they put the sandglass up. I did like that; that tells a story, 'Hey, the clock's ticking.' I did like that but much improved SmackDown because now you can't really predict it as much as you did before. But there were some changes made, and I liked it." H/T Sportskeeda

One of the biggest moments from SmackDown last week came when the returning Karrion Kross attacked Drew McIntyre from behind to then warn Roman Reigns that his hold on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship may soon be over.

What are your thoughts on Triple H's first week in charge of creative? Let us know in the comments section below.

