Jim Cornette names WWE star who's the "only other opponent" Roman Reigns has

Jim Cornette believes that Cody Rhodes is the only viable opponent for top WWE star Roman Reigns.

Reigns holds both the WWE and Universal Championships after beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. He didn't defend the titles at WrestleMania Backlash and was instead involved in a feud with RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre.

Jim Cornette feels that Cody Rhodes could win the title from The Tribal Chief later this year, and the two could then have a rematch, perhaps at WrestleMania. Here's what the legendary manager said on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru:

"So that'll be it, but besides that where we were going with that, was Cody's the only other opponent Roman's got. If they do it at SummerSlam, Cody could win and he could drop it back, well Rumble, if they had to have the belt at Wrestlemania if they do get that match. Otherwise, it would be a rematch of Cody and Roman at Wrestlemania, which wouldn't be bad either probably the way things are going because who else will it be?" [From 9:24 to 9:53]

Reigns' Universal title reign has surpassed 600 days, while he has held the other world title since WrestleMania 38 in April.

A WWE match between Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is reportedly in the works for later this year

A recent report Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicated that WWE intends to pit Drew McIntyre against Roman Reigns at the Clash at the Castle show in Wales.

''This changes by the hour but right now the plan is not for McIntyre to challenge, since the working idea is Reigns vs. McIntyre on 9/3 in Cardiff," said the report.

Reigns has faced McIntyre a few times in singles matches recently, but they've all been on house shows, which could indicate that a title match between the two could be on the cards.

