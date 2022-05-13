WWE's possible plan for Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank - Reports 

Roman Reigns will not be defending the WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Hell in a Cell event. However, he is expected to defend the title at Money in the Bank, which will take place on July 2 in Las Vegas. But it looks like Drew McIntyre is not his planned opponent.

As reported, WWE wants Reigns' first defense as the unified WWE Universal Champion to come at a major show like Money in the Bank. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has said that Drew McIntyre will not face Roman Reigns at the show.

He stated that WWE is saving a match between Reigns and McIntyre for Clash at the Castle, which will take place in the United Kingdom. The current options for Reigns' opponents for MITB are Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton.

''This changes by the hour but right now the plan is not for McIntyre to challenge, since the working idea is Reigns vs. McIntyre on 9/3 in Cardiff. There doesn’t appear to be a lot of options, as Goldberg vs. Reigns was already blown off, as was Lesnar, although you could always do it again. The only other guys at this point who are pushed at that level would be Bobby Lashley or Randy Orton,'' said Meltzer.

Who could Roman Reigns face at Money in the Bank?

Meltzer also said that though there was a tease for Shinsuke Nakamura vs Roman Reigns. the former's loss to Sami Zayn on SmackDown essentially took him out as a candidate.

With the choice between Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton, it seems more likely that Orton will get the shot. The Viper has been involved in a rivalry with The Bloodline of late and even faced Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash in a 6-man tag team match.

Orton and his tag team partner Riddle joined Drew McIntyre to take on The Usos and Reigns. The team calling themselves RK-McBro could not defeat Reigns and his cousins.

