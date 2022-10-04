Jim Cornette says Anoa'i family star should replace a Bloodline member in WWE

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette feels that Solo Sikoa is a good addition to The Bloodline, but Jacob Fatu would've fit in his role better.

Jacob Fatu is another member of the legendary Anoa'i family, the son of former WWE star The Tonga Kid and nephew of Rikishi. Fatu is currently a part of MLW and is a former Heavyweight Champion in the promotion.

In a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran reviewed Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn's tag team match against Madcap Moss and Ricochet on SmackDown. Cornette is a fan of Solo but feels that the former NXT star doesn't look like a lunatic, which is required in the role of an enforcer.

"He's serious, he's acting serious about this, he's got the facials, he looks great. I wanted to like him more in this match even than I did. Not saying there's anything wrong with him, but there's a lot of punches and kicks. I'm just thinking, Jacob Fatu in this spot would be a million-dollar player that they can probably work for a year, year and a half, and end up splitting, and having Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu and gross millions of dollars on pay-per-view. Solo is serious and he's a good athlete and his work so far is okay, I'd like to see a little more variety. He's got intensity, but he doesn't look like a lunatic," said Cornette. [From 3:10:08 to 3:11:10]

Cornette feels that Jacob Fatu would've been a better fit for the role of an enforcer in The Bloodline than Solo Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa has been on WWE's main roster for a month

Sikoa made a surprise debut on the main roster at the Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales, interfering in his cousin Roman Reigns' match against Drew McIntyre.

The former NXT star pulled the referee out of the ring, which The Tribal Chief took advantage of, and defeated McIntyre to retain his title.

Sikoa is a former NXT North American Champion who had to vacate the title after being called up to the main roster.

Do you think Sikoa should remain in his role in The Bloodline in WWE? Leave a comment below.

