"Drug-infested son of a bit*h" - Vince McMahon's reaction to WWE stars spotted with late star

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was not a fan of the late Louie Spicolli, according to Jim Cornette.

Spicolli had a brief run with WWE in the 90s and was released after he was discovered unconscious in his home. He had a run with WCW a year later but sadly passed away in 1998 due to an overdose.

Cornette, on his Jim Cornette's Drive Thru show, was asked if McMahon treated his employees badly. He recalled that the WWE Chairman could not stand Spicolli and was angry when he spotted him with Chris Candido and Sunny:

"He [Vince McMahon] hated Louie Spicolli. Just couldn't stand him, '[imitates McMahon] That drug-addled...' Me, Bruce [Prichard], JR [Jim Ross], and Vince were in Anaheim one day, on the way to a taping or pay-per-view or something. We passed [Chris] Candido, Tammy [Sunny] and Spicolli - who had already left the company - but we were in California so he's riding with them to the show to visit. And that's the first time I've seen Vince pop, 'That drug-infested son of a bit*h.' Spicolli just got under his craw for whatever." [From 1:20 to 1:55].

Cornette said that he has seen McMahon fire a lot of people because he didn't like them.

Jim Cornette on Vince McMahon firing former WWE announcer

On the show, Cornette also discussed the firing of former ring announcer Gary Cappetta, who was released by Vince McMahon during a show:

"Gary's never been a problem or had an issue, and I would have to think that maybe Vince, for whatever reason, did not like Gary Cappetta. I don't know why it would be, but it sounds like it." [From 2:41 to 2:58]

Cappetta had stated in his book that Vince McMahon Sr. treated him well, but that was not the case with Vince McMahon Jr.

Jim Cornette recently stated that he sees potential in the recently released Dexter Lumis. You can check out his comments here.

Please H/T Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Anirudh