"He is a talented guy" - Jim Cornette on recently-released WWE Superstar

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette sees potential in recently-released NXT star Dexter Lumis.

Lumis was one of the many talents released by WWE last week. He was part of the promotion from 2019 to 2022 after previously working for Impact Wrestling.

In a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette discussed the recent list of releases and shared his thoughts on Dexter Lumis:

"You know, I like the guy [Dexter Lumis] under there. I've said before, I don't like Dexter Lumis, I get where they were going [with the] spooky movie, serial killer, but he was made too clean, too non-scary, too ineffective, and a little bit slow and plodding. But the guy underneath there, Sam Shaw, he is a talented guy - he's big, he's got the size, he can move around, he can work a bit, he's an artist."

The legendary manager then added:

"[But] That gimmick is the only serial killer I've ever seen that wasn't particularly scary, and that was before they were making the stupid, ignorant, silly, romance bulls*it." [From 0:40 to 1:24]

Who were the others released by WWE recently?

𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 @DakotaKai_WWE Not another damn notes app lol.



Tldr: i love u, see u soon x Not another damn notes app lol. Tldr: i love u, see u soon x https://t.co/9009IwhILc

Vince McMahon and co. continued their spate of releases as they let go of a few Superstars last week, all of whom were a part of NXT.

Apart from Lumis, the company also released Dakota Kai, Harland, Malcolm Bivens, Persia Pirotta, Draco Anthony, Mila Malani, Paige Proinzivalli, Sanjana George and Raelyn Divine.

A recent report has stated that the company may let go of more Superstars "soon and regularly" and bring in new stars.

Please H/T Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Anirudh