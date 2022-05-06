WWE reportedly planning to release more superstars soon

According to a recent report, WWE plans to release more developmental talent soon if they don't show any progress after being evaluated. The company reportedly gives new talent 90 days to improve in the ring or be let go.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, WWE has been releasing superstars multiple times a year. The latest batch of lay-offs came last week with several top names from NXT.

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, more releases are expected soon, and it'll be a regular thing moving forward. He clarified that it wouldn't happen very soon but somewhere in the near future.

“I want to clarify a convo we had on the air today regarding more releases. What I was told: 'Talent is constantly evaluated on progress. Expect more releases soon & regularly' (Regarding Developmental talent). I made an error by saying ‘very soon.”

Andrew Zarian @AndrewZarian I want to clarify a convo we had on the air today regarding more releases.



What I was told:

"Talent is constantly evaluated on progress. Expect more releases soon & regularly" (Regarding Developmental talent)



I made an error by saying "very soon" I want to clarify a convo we had on the air today regarding more releases.What I was told:"Talent is constantly evaluated on progress. Expect more releases soon & regularly" (Regarding Developmental talent)I made an error by saying "very soon"

No specific date was provided for the next batch of releases, so fans will have to wait and see what occurs. While there haven't been any reports of main roster talent being involved in the cuts, that doesn't mean RAW and SmackDown stars will or won't be released as well.

WWE recently released 10 NXT personalities

As mentioned earlier, nine NXT stars, including referee Paige Prinzivalli, were released from their contracts last Friday. Dakota Kai, Malcolm Bivens, Dexter Lumis, and Harland are among the names that were let go by the company.

According to reports, John Laurinaitis, the man behind the releases, cited it as budget cuts.

𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 @DakotaKai_WWE Not another damn notes app lol.



Tldr: i love u, see u soon x Not another damn notes app lol. Tldr: i love u, see u soon x https://t.co/9009IwhILc

As per the report, Dakota Kai and Bivens turned down a new contract offer. Meanwhile, NXT coaches felt that Parker Boudreaux, formerly known as Harland, wasn't making much progress in the ring.

Other NXT stars involved in the latest round of releases include Persia Pirotta, Sanjana George, Draco Anthony, Mila Malani, and Raelyn Divine. The stars have a 30-day non-compete clause, but whenever that is over, many fans are expected to see them back in the squared circle, be it with other promotions like AEW or the independent circuit.

What are your thoughts on WWE's plan to release more stars? Let us know in the comments section below!

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Angana Roy