Jim Cornette says young WWE star is "a much better worker than Kenny Omega"

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette feels Theory is a better worker than AEW's Kenny Omega.

Theory became the youngest WWE Superstar to win the Men's Money in the Bank Match last week. He recently received a massive push and won the US Title apart from the Money in the Bank briefcase. He also wrestled in a high-profile match at WrestleMania.

On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette discussed Omega's recent comments on his health and how another injury could put him on the shelf for good. The former WWE personality compared Omega's style of wrestling with Theory's, saying the WWE Superstar is far better inside the squared circle:

"He's [Theory] a much better worker than Kenny Omega is and ever will be, right now," said Cornette. "Because he's a better worker. Work has nothing to do with doing the fu*king moves. It helps if you can, but it seems to me that a guy like Theory understands what the business is and has to be now." (from 2:35:00 to 2:35:20)

He continued:

"With Austin Theory, his basics, his fundamentals, the way he moves and conducts himself in the ring, and the moves he does and the things he does fit him and don't embarass or hurt the business or anybody he's working with. Twinkle Toes [Omega] just does moves and dives. He doesn't have any idea how to put a match together to make sense from start to finish, he can't hit the ropes player, he's self-trained." (from 2:35:40 to 2:36:13)

Cornette called Omega a "video game character" whose wrestling style is one-dimensional. He also compared Theory to Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who can take fans "on a ride" and play with the audience's emotions.

Jim Cornette says WWE's Theory will be the best in-ring worker of his generation

Jim Cornette seems to be a big fan of the former US Champion, recently stating that Theory could be the best in-ring worker of his generation.

He feels that the Men's Money in the Bank winner can be a huge success as a babyface in the company.

Along with NXT's Bron Breakker, Theory is tipped to be the best of their generation by Cornette. The future seems bright for Theory, who has the opportunity to win a few titles in the coming weeks and many more in the years to follow.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

