Jim Cornette says Finn Balor shouldn't lead the Judgment Day; names WWE star who should

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette feels that Finn Balor isn't a good leader of the Judgment Day faction and names Damian Priest as a potential leader.

The faction was started by WWE Hall of Famer Edge in June, recruiting Damian Priest and then Rhea Ripley. Balor joined the Judgment Day and kicked Edge out immediately. Since then, the former Universal Champion has become the de facto leader of the faction.

While reviewing last week's RAW show on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette said that Finn Balor should not be the leader of The Judgment Day. He wished that Edge was there to lead the group.

"When Finn Balor starts talking, or the fact that he's the smallest one there when he's the veteran and filling the leader position, apparently, I gotta wish Edge was still in there," said Cornette. [1:26:15-1:26:27]

He continued, saying that Damian Priest has the potential and skills to be a leader:

"They got the fu*king whole reason for their group pulled away from them and in his [Edge] spot somebody [Finn Balor] that's half Ripley's size and has been used as a - excellent technical in-ring wrestler and not a good promo - flunkey that everybody beat forever. Priest, by his presence, is technically still the leader, but he's not ready to be a leader in people's eyes because they didn't go through the process," said the former manager. [1:27:20-1:27:53]

Cornette feels it was a mistake by the company to remove Edge from the Judgment Day and thinks WWE should've prolonged the Hall of Famer's stint in the faction.

Judgment Day is currently in a feud with Rey Mysterio and Matt Riddle in WWE

At the Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio turned heel after attacking Edge and his father Rey Mysterio and on the following edition of RAW, officially joined the villainous faction.

The Rated-R Superstar faced and won his match against Dominik on RAW, but was brutally attacked by the Judgment Day. Matt Riddle recently replaced Edge as Rey Mysterio's partner on the Red brand.

Mysterio said on RAW that he's willing to patch things up with his son Dominik, ahead of his and Riddle's match against Damian Priest and Finn Balor on the Red brand, a match they eventually lost.

Who do you think should lead the Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jim Cornette Experience and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A former WWE writer rates Triple H's regime a C-. Click here for more details

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far