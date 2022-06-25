Jim Cornette says top WWE star could've been a "great fake McMahon"

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette feels that John Cena could have pulled off being a part of the McMahon family.

The McMahon family has been a key part of WWE programming for the last two decades, with Vince, Stephanie, and Shane McMahon being part of storylines and even wrestling on several occasions. Vince McMahon's wife, Linda McMahon, also featured in storylines during the Attitude Era.

Speaking on the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, a fan asked Cornette why Vince McMahon hadn't considered shaving his head bald, growing a beard, and having "Ezekiel McMahon" (alluding to Elias turning to Ezekiel) run World Wrestling Entertainment. This is with regard to McMahon recently stepping back from the role of Chairman after allegations surfaced.

"That was a meme - as the kids say - there was a picture of Vince with this obviously fake beard photoshopped on and it was like 'meet my older brother or younger brother, you know Elias or Ezekiel McMahon, he'll be running things.'," Cornette said. [3:30 - 3:45]

Cornette joked that John Cena could've been a fake Vince McMahon and explained that he has the "striking genetics" of the McMahon family.

"You know who would have been a fantastic fake McMahon, think about this, John Cena. Because look at him, he looks like he has the striking genetics that the McMahon family has, he's a brilliant orator, he has a deep voice when he wants to, he could have carried that off 'hey pal'. He could have been a great fake McMahon." [4:05 - 4:30]

You can check out the episode below:

John Cena will return to WWE next week on RAW

The 16-time world champion will make a comeback to the company next week for the first time since SummerSlam last year.

The June 27 edition of RAW will mark the twentieth anniversary since the 16-time world champion made his debut in WWE. Vince McMahon even hyped up Cena's return during his appearance on RAW, calling Cena the greatest WWE Superstar in history.

John Cena @JohnCena



I’m excited and cannot wait to C the twitter.com/wwe/status/154… WWE @WWE The Champ is back, and you can see him by looking back at monumental moments from the career of the 16-time World Champion! Don’t miss the return of @JohnCena , this Monday at 8/7 C on @USA_Network The Champ is back, and you can see him by looking back at monumental moments from the career of the 16-time World Champion! Don’t miss the return of @JohnCena, this Monday at 8/7 C on @USA_Network! https://t.co/gy8sBXz6cB It is impossible to encapsulate the last 20 years of life into one message, but the team @WWE make magic!I’m excited and cannot wait to C the @WWE Universe on #WWERaw It is impossible to encapsulate the last 20 years of life into one message, but the team @WWE make magic! I’m excited and cannot wait to C the @WWEUniverse on #WWERaw! twitter.com/wwe/status/154…

The company reportedly has plans to set up a match between Cena and Theory for SummerSlam, and The Cenation Leader's appearance on RAW is to push ticket sales for SummerSlam.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda.

