Jim Cornette says former WWE Champ could've been Cody Rhodes' replacement as the top babyface

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins could've been Cody Rhodes' replacement as the company's top babyface following the latter's injury, according to Jim Cornette.

Ever since his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes has been promoted as the top babyface on RAW. He has been front and center on most shows and recently headlined his first premium live event at Hell in a Cell with Seth Rollins.

On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the former manager stated that WWE made the mistake of not turning Rollins into a babyface on this past week's WWE RAW. He feels that The Visionary should not have ambushed Rhodes and instead taken up The American Nightmare's position in the company.

"Then what about if next week after they announced that Seth - or that Cody is having surgery and is injured - to Seth who has just said these things and hugged him and shook his hand and kissed him and respects him came out and said, 'Well, I'll tell you what, I've been the champion before and I'm gonna do it again. This is lit a fire under me because Cody Rhodes may not be able to take advantage of his destiny but I could take advantage of mine' and do some kind of fu**ing angle," said Cornette.

He believes Roman Reigns could have played an integral role in solidifying Rollins' babyface stance:

"The team is in need; Roman can come back for a TV. All Roman needs do is come out and basically say, 'F**k you, I'm in god mode over you too' and fu**ing drop Seth and him and his cohorts and then Seth is a full-fledged babyface and can wrestle any of the heels that Cody was gonna wrestle in his absence, and potentially have a match with Roman Reigns, which he is probably not gonna win, but at least it'd be something." [From 4:50 to 5:50]

Cornette feels that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins could've feuded again after the former's return from injury, with the winner perhaps feuding with Reigns.

What happened between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on this week's WWE RAW?

After his brutal Hell in a Cell encounter win against Rollins, Rhodes gave a heartfelt speech to the fans. He declared that he needed to be away to get surgery on his torn pectoral muscle.

He thanked the fans and vowed to make a comeback, even teasing a Money in the Bank return. Uncharacteristically, Rollins came out and praised Cody, saying that The American Nightmare's father, the great Dusty Rhodes, would've been proud.

Rollins initially walked back, indicating that he had put the feud with Rhodes behind him. However, he soon ambushed the RAW star on the ramp with a sledgehammer, proving that he's still a bad guy. The next chapter in the Rhodes vs. Rollins feud will likely be written when the former returns.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

