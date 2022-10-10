Jim Cornette says ex-WWE world champ should be booked like Andre the Giant

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette feels that WWE SmackDown Superstar Braun Strowman should be booked just like how Andre the Giant was.

Strowman re-signed with WWE last month after he was released over a year ago. The former Universal Champion is currently being portrayed as a babyface on the blue brand and was involved in a feud with Otis and Chad Gable, but recently faced The Bloodline last week on SmackDown.

Cornette reviewed last week's episode of SmackDown on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he stated that Strowman shouldn't feature every week on television and instead appear once in a while, like the late great Andre the Giant.

"Strowman, he needs to be like Andre [the Giant]. See him once in 6 weeks or 8 weeks, wrestle on TV, whatever. Make it sparing," said Cornette. [2:02:25-2:02:40]

Cornette also noticed an issue with Strowman's in-ring work, which he highlighted.

"Strowman has fire when he makes his comeback, I'll say that for him. But, he's sloppy as sh*t. He's so big and heavy that he doesn't want to really hurt or crush anybody. But his shit looks kinda [meh]," he added. [2:02:45-2:02:59]

Cornette also said that he didn't understand why Strowman and The New Day beat The Usos and Sami Zayn on the blue brand.

Jim Cornette earlier labeled a Braun Strowman segment in WWE as "moronic"

Cornette has been critical of the SmackDown star's booking since his return and even went as far as to call a segment with Strowman, Otis, and Chad Gable as moronic.

"You f*****g moron, Braun Strowman is a moron, anybody that signed off on this is a moron," said Cornette.

The segment that Cornette was referring to was on an episode of SmackDown from last month, where Alpha Academy - the duo of Otis and Gable - attacked Strowman and Otis and even slammed the monster.

