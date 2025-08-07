Jim Cornette Shares His Thoughts on John Cena Turning Babyface

Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on John Cena turning babyface on WWE SmackDown. This took place last week, two days before his match at SummerSlam.

The Cenation Leader's heel run lasted only five months. He thanked Cody Rhodes for waking up the real version of him that the fans had known for the past 20 years. He referenced The Rock and Travis Scott and spoke about how he was left alone, pretending to be something he wasn't.

Speaking on the latest edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran gave his take on the segment and mentioned that it was his first time seeing WWE basically acknowledging on TV that they messed up John Cena's heel run.

"This is the first time that I've ever seen, I think anywhere, them just come out and basically, without saying the words, say, 'Yeah, we f**ked this whole thing up so far.' And they did say the word 'Crazy idea.' We listened to this dips**t and his pimply-faced f****ng accomplice had slunk in and it f**ked up all of our s**t and now we're going to drop it."

Cornette added:

"Remember, Brian, when I said that one promo he did about the fans was so goddamn brutal and personal, and I said, 'How do you ever apologize for that? What act could he ever commit that would, you know, would possibly atone for saying that about those people?' He didn't even worry about it. He just, 'You know what? I'm gonna take my head out of my a** now. I don't know what I was thinking.' And that was it." [0:42-2:11]

John Cena only has a few dates left in WWE

The 17-time WWE World Champion made his WWE in-ring return during the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January. It's now August, which means he only has a few more months left. He will hang up his boots in December.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era John Cena now has 12 more dates left on his retirement tour. 4 months left 💔

John Cena has faced a lot of big names during his current run, including Randy Orton, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes. Many fans are excited to see who his final opponent will be.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

