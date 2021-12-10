"Fans are so hungry for something like that" – Former WWE manager heaps praise on Bron Breakker

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has been singing the praises of NXT star Bron Breakker ever since he made his pro-wrestling debut.

The second-generation superstar made his WWE debut on the very first episode of NXT 2.0 and has since had a meteoric rise. Breakker has been in the business for just over a year and is already the face of WWE's third brand.

Jim Cornette believes that the NXT star displays the most promise and potential in wrestling today. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former Midnight Express manager said it would be hard for WWE to screw up a talent like Breakker because of his charisma and natural ability:

"I gotta be honest with you. The only way they can screw it up is if they run him out of the wrestling business and he doesn't want to do it because he's miserable...he's close to being bulletproof because...he's seen his dad and obviously worked out with his dad or his uncle, or both, because he didn't just learn all this in a training class...he's one of those people that have natural charisma and is going to make people react and respond...the promos he's doing already and the attitude he's got, it's a throwback in terms of 'yeah I'm a f**king meathead, I wanna stretch you.' The fans are so hungry for something like that because you can't find them anymore."

Bron Breakker will face Roderick Strong on WWE NXT next week

After pinning NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in the men’s War Games match on Sunday, Bron Breakker has turned his attention to Roderick Strong.

On this week's NXT, Breakker issued a challenge for the title but was interrupted by Diamond Mine manager, Malcolm Bivens, The Creed Brothers, and Ivy Nile. Bivens told the powerhouse that Strong’s sight is focussed on him now that there's no weight limit in the cruiserweight division.

Roderick Strong vs. Bron Breakker in a non-title match was later confirmed for next Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of Jim Cornette's comments about Bron? Is he the next big thing to come out of Vince McMahon's juggernaut? Share your thoughts in the comment box below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh