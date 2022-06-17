Jim Cornette says WWE Legend's popular finisher was "preposterous"

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette said The Rock's People's Elbow finisher was "preposterous" as most wrestlers wouldn't lay down for too long.

The People's Elbow was one of The Rock's signature moves in WWE, where he ran across the ring twice before landing an elbow on his opponent on the floor.

On the recent Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, a fan asked Cornette his thoughts on The Rock's People's Elbow finisher:

"And, yes, The Rock's elbow thing was preposterous and a throwaway thing – and I don't remember if he specifically did it to pop The Undertaker, but the people went crazy. And every time you do something and they go crazy, you do it again. And he had got to a point where they'd buy that. But can you imagine if – name any other wrestler, if they'd done that and they weren't over like The Rock was at that point, the guy down there would've been, like, 'I'm not going to lay here for 20 seconds when you criss-cross the ring twice. It's ridiculous.'" (from 2:20:50 to 2:21:10)

He continued:

"Like I said, this is one of those things, but at that point in time, the other guy would've said, 'No. I ain't going to fu*king be there, cause it makes me look like an idiot.' Until The Rock did it and the fu*king place blows because The Rock was bulletproof and could do no wrong. And then they go, 'Okay, I'm making more money than I ever did in my life, working with The Rock, so I'll lay here for 20 seconds.'" (from 2:21:10 to 1:21:45)

ESPN @espn



(via Dwayne The Rock Johnson delivered the smoothest People's Elbow ever 22 years ago 🤨(via @WWE Dwayne The Rock Johnson delivered the smoothest People's Elbow ever 22 years ago 🤨 (via @WWE) https://t.co/XifibKweVg

Cornette feels that The Rock's popularity helped him convince other WWE Superstars to lay down for his finisher.

The People's Elbow started as a joke to make a WWE Legend laugh

Triple H, who had several great feuds with The Rock, revealed that The Great One's finisher was created to get The Undertaker to break character:

"I believe the first time Rock did The People's Elbow was in a match where we were tryna make 'Taker crack."

The Game said that the crowd's incredible reaction to the move made The Rock add it to his repertoire.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

We asked Randy Orton's dad about his injury and he opened up right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far