"It looks odd as f*ck" - Jim Cornette on Vince McMahon's WWE rule that doesn't make sense

Jim Cornette has stated that Vince McMahon tells his WWE Superstars not to look into the camera, something that no other promoter demands from their talent.

Jim Cornette recently discussed this week's WWE RAW, where he analyzed a backstage segment featuring Theory. Cornette was not pleased about the United States Champion not looking at the camera, which is a rule employed by Vince McMahon.

On the latest Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru show, he revealed that McMahon felt that Superstars looking into the camera made it look fake.

"Never anywhere have I heard a promoter, booker or anybody else [say] 'Don't look at the camera,' until Vince McMahon. Much like 'medical facility,' 'box like structure,' 'championship opportunity'. He started this when I was up there in the late 90s. He would go, 'It looks fake, it doesn't look real when they're just looking at the camera'... And now they all do it. It looks odd as f*ck" said Cornette. [From 3:06:30]

Cornette feels that he would like Superstars to look into the camera and send a message to their opponents, which makes it seem like they mean what they say.

Vince McMahon has taught WWE stars many things lately

Theory recently stated that he has learned a lot from Vince McMahon, particularly pointing out the latter's work ethic. The RAW Superstar was also amazed at how McMahon got so much work done during a show.

"He keeps his control and he gets it done and even to where, you know, he's got this whole show running, it's about to start and me and him are you know, in the back shooting a promo right before or it's going live and just how he's very collected," said Theory.

