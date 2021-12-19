"They've painted themselves in this predicament" – Jim Cornette on WWE offering free tickets for WrestleMania 38

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on WWE offering a deal for free WrestleMania 38 tickets on the Jim Cornette Experience.

Wrestlemania 38 will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas on April 3 and 4, continuing the tradition of hosting the event across two nights. To sell tickets faster, WWE began a Special Holiday Offer, granting fans a free fourth ticket if they purchase three together.

Former Midnight Express manager Jim Cornette believes it doesn't look good for WWE that even though WrestleMania 38 is almost four months away, they're already offering free tickets for the event:

"They've [WWE] figured they've got two nights in a row at a stadium in the same town. So that's 200,000 fuc**ng tickets. They hit on the great WrestleMania thing of making it a tradition of destination for travelers every year, running a big stadium, and having an over-the-top show. That's great. But then they make those shows so f***ing long."

"Instead of picking people that most deserve to be on the show from a business standpoint, it's what seven matches we can put together that people would be most interested in. I don't care whether they're in Dallas or New York, Los Angeles, or Hong Kong, It's hard to fill up the same stadium in the same town twice in a row."

"It doesn't look great that they're already putting things on sale at a discount four months out. Were they going to find 200,000 people or 100,000 people that'll go twice? It's not easy for anybody. Maybe The Rolling Stones. It doesn't look good already if they're putting the deals out, but, at the same time, they've painted themselves in this predicament by willingly renting 100,000 seat stadium two nights in a row, and the rock ain't gonna be there."

WWE planning Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar is one of the fiercest ones in recent history. It's a rivalry that dates back to WrestleMania 31.

WWE announced Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at Day 1. However, according to reports, the rivalry is planned to stretch further and might culminate at the grandest stage.

- WON Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is scheduled to be a match designed to have a big finish that would leave people wanting a rematch, which at this point would be the WrestleMania main event.- WON https://t.co/8amolCp7Dh

Lesnar vs. Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania is a bold move as the match has happened countless times over the past several years. However, the two are the last of the few superstars who can draw 100,000 people to the stadium.

