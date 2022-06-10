"More popular than the fuc*ing wrestlers" – Jim Cornette on what fans cheered for in Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins WWE match

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette criticized pro wrestlers for making tables more popular than the wrestlers.

At WWE Hell in a Cell, fans cheered Seth Rollins, the heel in his match with Cody Rhodes, after the former brought out the table. But, they were fully behind Rhodes at other times, which showed they were keen to watch the tables be used.

Cornette, on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, lamented the fact that tables have become an integral part of pro wrestling:

"Did you notice Seth Rollins, the heel, was the guy that twice he pulled the table out from under the ring and both – and they're in Chicago, it's not in Philadelphia, but every time that he pulled the table out, the fans cheered like crazy. Now otherwise they were reacting to this match like you'd want them to, they were behind Cody and they'd chant for him and, you know, cheering for the underdog."

He continued:

"But, whenever the tables – we've made the tables in wrestling more popular than the fuc*ing wrestlers, because now no matter who, Mother Teresa or this innocent six-month-old baby, we're gonna put them through a table. The people will cheer cause the tables are more popular than the wrestlers. It wasn't Seth and Cody that did this, it was everybody involved in wrestling that couldn't stop with the furniture." (from 2:55 to 3:52)

Cornette liked the bullrope during the match, as it was a throwback to a Dusty Rhodes spot.

Why did the WWE fans cheer when the tables were brought out at Hell in a Cell?

Several external objects were used in the WWE Hell in a Cell match between Rollins and Rhodes, from tables to sledgehammers and even the bullrope.

The Chicago crowd chanted "Thank You, Rollins" as they demanded tables earlier in the night during the match between Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin. Once Rollins obliged, the crowd thanked him.

Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) | WP @BackupHangman Cody in massive pain getting whipped and Chicago chants thank you Rollins because he got a table out. Cody in massive pain getting whipped and Chicago chants thank you Rollins because he got a table out.

Cody Rhodes was eventually thrown through the table by Seth Rollins, but the former won after he landed a few Cross Rhodes on Rollins and used the sledgehammer.

