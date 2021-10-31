WWE legend Jim Duggan provides update after surgery

WWE legend James Edward Duggan Jr., better known as "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, provided a health update on Instagram after undergoing surgery.

The former WWE Royal Rumble winner was recently back in the operating room for yet another surgery, this time after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

This wasn't the former WCW legend's first bout with cancer as he battled and defeated kidney cancer back in 1998.

Hacksaw provided an update and thanked fans for their prayers and good vibes.

"Jim's surgery went as planned. Thank you for your prayers, good vibes and well wishes. Please continue them as he continues to heal," Jim said.

Jim Duggan recently had an emergency surgery

This wasn't Jim Duggan's first surgery this month, as the WWE Hall of Famer underwent an emergency surgery less than two weeks ago, though it's unclear if it was related to cancer or some other issue.

Luckily, hours later, Duggan's wife Debra provided an update on his health, announcing that the surgery was successful:

"Out of surgery and back in his room. Everything went well. Thank you for your prayers, good vibes and good thoughts. You can keep them coming in," Jim Duggan's wife Debra said in a tweet.

Hacksaw Jim Duggan @OfficialHacksaw Out of surgery and back in his room. Everything went well. Thank you for your prayers, good vibes and good thoughts. You can keep them coming in. Out of surgery and back in his room. Everything went well. Thank you for your prayers, good vibes and good thoughts. You can keep them coming in. https://t.co/gPUWI4N6Wq

The WWE star has battled health problems in the past. In 2018, he spent time in the ICU suffering from heart issues but recovered a short time later.

Jim Duggan is no stranger when it comes to defeating cancer and heart surgeries, and fans will hope this time is no different.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we want to send our best wishes to "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, Debra, and the rest of the Duggan family for a safe and speedy recovery.

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh