WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan reveals Prostate Cancer diagnosis

'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan will return to the hospital on Friday for surgery due to prostate cancer.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to social media this afternoon alongside his wife Debra to update fans on his cancer diagnosis and that he will be having surgery for it on Friday:

"Hi folks, you know, Debra and I, we always share the good times with you. But today we got to share some bad times," Jim Duggan began. "I've been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and I'm having my surgery tomorrow. Actually [it] has been going on for a couple of months now and Debra and I have been living with it and getting ready for [the] reality [that] is here. I'm going down to Charleston tomorrow to have my cancer surgery."

He went on to say that he will be taking a break from social media and that he'll see us down the road:

"So folks, I know you've been thinking and praying for me about this last surgery. Please think of me this Friday. As I go with my cancer surgery down in Charleston, Debra will keep everybody updated but I'm going to take a break from social media. So thanks for all the thoughts and prayers and we'll see you down the road with the grace of God and the skill of doctors. Love you," concluded Duggan.

Unfortunately, this isn't 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan's first bout with cancer, and he battled and defeated kidney cancer back in 1998. God willing, he can do it once again.

Jim Duggan has had a storied professional wrestling career wrestling in WWE, Mid South, New Japan Pro Wrestling, WCW, and all points in between. Duggan's legacy in professional wrestling is something that can never be understated.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we wish 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan nothing but the best as he will remain in our thoughts and prayers on Friday as he enters surgery. Go beat cancer again, tough guy!

