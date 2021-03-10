Former WWE composer reveals why Eddie Guerrero's heel theme wouldn't have worked today [Exclusive]

Former WWE composer Jim Johnston recently revealed that Eddie Guerrero's theme from late 2005 wouldn't have worked in today's era.

Jim Johnston was a guest on the latest edition of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He opened up on Eddie Guerrero's theme song from late 2005 when he was a heel on WWE SmackDown.

Johnston believes that the theme wouldn't have worked in today's world and proceeded to explain why:

"I agree with you. Really effective, but probably, by today's standards, really politically incorrect, in that, the reason it worked... it kinda played up the nasty Latino gangster guy. At the same time, it works and it's pro-wrestling."

Eddie Guerrero used the theme for a short period of time before his untimely passing

Eddie Guerrero began using the "Viva La Raza" theme song when he was a mainstay on WWE SmackDown. The theme helped him get over with the WWE Universe as an amusing character who would go to great lengths to win his matches and outsmart his opponents in and out of the ring.

Soon after he turned heel on Rey Mysterio in mid-2005, Eddie Guerrero debuted a new theme song. The theme (check the video above) was a modification of "Viva La Raza", and suited his heel persona to a T. Guerrero had a full-fledged feud with Rey Mysterio, with the latter winning the custody of Dominik in a Ladder match at SummerSlam 2005.

Soon after, Eddie Guerrero feuded with Batista over the World Heavyweight Championship, but failed to win the belt at No Mercy 2005. The WWE legend tragically passed away in November, at the age of 38. He was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

Eddie left a lasting legacy in the business and will always be remembered by the WWE Universe as one of the greatest to ever step foot in the squared circle.

Were you a fan of Eddie's heel theme from his final days in WWE? Sound off in the comments!