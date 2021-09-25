Jim Ross addresses rumor that WWE Superstars complained about "reckless" wrestler 

Jim Ross recently dismissed claims that Rob Van Dam (RVD) was deemed “dangerous” and “reckless” by his WWE co-workers.

RVD is regarded as one of the most athletic and exciting in-ring competitors of his generation. However, it has also been alleged that he occasionally hurt opponents due to his physical style.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross clarified that no WWE Superstars ever complained to him about working with RVD.

“I thought he was a great get for us and still do, but some of his peers saw they were gonna lose maybe a notch on their gun here and they were more than happy to share with Vince [McMahon], ‘Oh, he’s dangerous, the boys are not gonna wanna work with him.’ I never had one guy – and I would have gotten that conversation – I never had one guy, Conrad [Grilling JR host Conrad Thompson], come to me and say, ‘Hey, JR, we’re doing this house show run. Can you not book me with Van Dam because he’s too reckless?’ Or he’s too dangerous or whatever,” Jim Ross said.

WWE @WWE



One of a kind. @TherealRVD "I had so many people trying to change me because I was different...and I didn't let them."One of a kind. #WWEHOF "I had so many people trying to change me because I was different...and I didn't let them."



One of a kind. #WWEHOF @TherealRVD https://t.co/dp5wpnLe8G

RVD worked for WWE between 2001 and 2007 before returning for two more spells with the company in 2013 and 2014. He received his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

Jim Ross thinks RVD’s critics affected his reputation

RVD won several titles during his initial six-year run with WWE, including the WWE Championship and Intercontinental Championship.

Given that nobody ever complained to him about RVD, Jim Ross believes critics of the high-flyer’s style must have come from within the WWE management.

“Not one person came to me and said anything about that [RVD’s alleged recklessness]. So I know it had to come from the inside. Those little pieces of evidence [rumors] that left some DNA didn’t do Robbie any favors at that time,” Jim Ross said.

In total, RVD captured 16 titles throughout his WWE career. He also won the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2006 before successfully cashing in his contract on John Cena to become WWE Champion.

