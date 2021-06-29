"It’s become too corporate" - Jim Ross on major aspect of WWE

WWE legend Jim Ross has stated that the WWE Hall of Fame has become "too corporate" with regard to the time allotted for the Hall of Fame inductees to speak on stage.

The WWE Hall of Fame has been in existence since 1993 and has featured icons of pro wrestling, as well as celebrities who contributed to the sport. 228 people have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame so far.

While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the induction of The Funks, Terry and Dory Funk, who were a part of the Class of 2009. The AEW commentator was unhappy at how little time they got on stage to speak at the WWE Hall of Fame. He believes that this aspect of the Hall of Fame has "become too corporate."

"The organic nature of the Hall of Fame, it should be objective with the selection, it should not be over-selected by having too many people that can’t speak. I know a couple of Hall Of Famers called me this year and asked me to help them with their Hall Of Fame speech in WWE. And I said ‘Well, how much time you got?’ [They answered] Two minutes. So maybe they stretched it to three. It’s become too corporate in that respect for my tastes. I’m sure they don’t care what my tastes are anymore, which I get." said Jim Ross (H/T ITR Wrestling)

Jim Ross feels that The Funks "deserved better" at the Hall of Fame. The Funks were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Dusty Rhodes.

Jim Ross was part of several WWE Hall of Fame ceremonies and was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2007. He was inducted by his good friend, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Ross also inducted several legends into the Hall of Fame, which included the likes of Nikolai Volkoff, "Cowboy" Bill Watts and legendary commentator Gordon Solie.

