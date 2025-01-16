Jim Ross downplays WWE WrestleMania 41 match rumor

Jim Ross commentated at 17 WrestleMania events between 1993 and 2018. In a recent podcast episode, the current AEW announcer addressed speculation about Corey Graves possibly facing Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 41.

McAfee became RAW's permanent color commentator when he joined forces with Michael Cole again on January 6. Graves briefly switched over to the NXT announce desk with Booker T and Vic Joseph. However, he did not appear on this week's episode after publicly criticizing WWE for demoting him from main roster programming.

Graves' outspoken remarks led to rumors that the commentator could feud with McAfee ahead of WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. However, speaking to Grilling JR host Conrad Thompson, Jim Ross explained why he does not think WrestleMania is the right stage for a match between two announcers:

"I would be surprised if that happened. The responsibility of the broadcast team and the broadcasters, like Pat, who doesn't have years of experience, he's still getting his footing but doing a hell of a job, it's a load that day for the announcers." [18:22 – 18:42]

In 2022, Pat McAfee commentated at WrestleMania 38 before facing Austin Theory and Vince McMahon later in the show. He did not have to call any action in the hour leading up to his matches.

Why Jim Ross thinks Corey Graves vs. Pat McAfee is a bad idea

Michael Cole famously defeated Jerry Lawler in a match between two commentators at WrestleMania 27 in 2011. Unlike Pat McAfee, both men had been with WWE for more than a decade at that point in their broadcasting careers.

Due to McAfee's inexperience, Jim Ross thinks the former NFL player should focus on commentating instead of wrestling at WrestleMania 41:

"I've done WrestleMania just Lawler and I, and now you got an army of broadcasters. You got a pre-game show, you got a post-game show, you got multi-person desks, two or three people at the desk, four sometimes. It's a crazy world, so that day is not the day you wanna be adding new projects, and that skillset that you're not totally versed in." [18:42 – 19:10]

McAfee has not competed in a match since he surprisingly entered the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. In his most recent singles bout, the 37-year-old defeated The Miz at WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

