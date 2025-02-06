Jim Ross explains why two WWE stars did not last long

Jim Ross was a WWE commentator and talent relations executive in the 1990s and 2000s. In a Royal Rumble 2004 episode of his podcast, the veteran announcer addressed why Eugene and Matt Morgan did not have more success.

Nick Dinsmore performed as the mentally challenged Eugene character between 2004 and 2007 before returning for a short run in 2009. Morgan, meanwhile, was tipped for stardom due to his physical presence. However, the seven-foot wrestler only lasted three years in WWE before being released in 2005.

Ross said on his Grilling JR podcast that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would likely have used Morgan more if he connected with fans:

"I think he didn't connect with the audience more than anything because Vince would have loved that size, look, if Matt had been more accessible from a personality standpoint. Good kid. I think he lives here in Jacksonville now. I'm not sure but I think that's right. But he was always well-mannered, represented himself well. He was exactly what we were looking for, but at some point you gotta connect to the audience, and he didn't. That was his issue. He looked great, good guy, but other than that it just didn't click, Connie [Jim Ross' co-host Conrad Thompson]." [19:47 – 20:35]

Trending

Morgan's WWE run is arguably best remembered for his alliance with Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2003. He later wrestled for TNA before beginning a new career in politics.

Jim Ross on Nick Dinsmore's "weak" Eugene persona

In 2004, Eugene was one of the most prominent characters on WWE television. He shared the ring with several big names, most notably Triple H.

On reflection, Jim Ross thinks Nick Dinsmore's run as Eugene was destined to be cut short due to the character's limitations:

"He did have all the intangibles. He could work, he was reliable, he was entertaining, he had a good personality. But his gimmick as Eugene was a little weak. It wasn't layered. It was a little tough. Let me put it this way, Nick Dinsmore did all he could do to get over and make this thing work. But his character, the Eugene character, did have a ceiling." [27:32 – 28:08]

In the same podcast episode, Ross gave his thoughts on a WWE star possibly equaling Triple H's Elimination Chamber record on March 1.

Do you think Eugene and Matt Morgan should have received more opportunities? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Grilling JR and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Jim Ross' quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback