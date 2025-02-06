Jim Ross on WWE star possibly becoming a 4-time Elimination Chamber winner

Jim Ross commentated on several Elimination Chamber matches during his combined 23 years in WWE. In a recent podcast episode, the legendary announcer gave his thoughts on John Cena possibly winning the upcoming men's match.

Cena finished as the runner-up to Jey Uso in the Men's Royal Rumble. On March 1, he will receive another opportunity to earn a WrestleMania 41 world title shot by competing in the Elimination Chamber.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross defended WWE's booking of Cena at the Royal Rumble. He also tipped the three-time Elimination Chamber winner to be among the favorites inside the steel structure:

"Of course, they can play another card or two," Ross said. "Cena can get back in the hunt if that's what they choose to do. I, myself, and I love John, I signed John for that all-star cast back in the day, and I have great respect for him. He's carved out an amazing career outside of WWE." [6:52 – 7:15]

Only four-time winner Triple H has secured more victories in Elimination Chamber matches than Cena. The 2025 Royal Rumble runner-up previously won Elimination Chamber bouts in 2006, 2010, and 2011.

Jim Ross on John Cena's professionalism

In 2001, Jim Ross hired John Cena to train in WWE's Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system. A year later, the wrestler-turned-actor moved to the main roster and immediately made a name for himself during his SmackDown debut against Kurt Angle.

Ross has always been a fan of Cena's work and does not think the 47-year-old's Royal Rumble failure matters:

"You ain't gotta worry about John being on time. You ain't gotta worry about John being prepared and ready to roll, so I can see the reason in him winning his last [Royal Rumble]. All that sentimental stuff. I think we live in such a less sentimental society nowadays that most people don't give a s**t. He got a nice extended stay in the Rumble." [8:18 – 8:45]

Five men will stand in Cena's way at Elimination Chamber. CM Punk qualified for the match by beating Sami Zayn on the February 3 episode of RAW. The other four participants will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Do you think John Cena will win at Elimination Chamber? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

