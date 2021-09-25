"The clear number two on that team" - Hall of Famer explains why WWE pushed Edge more than Christian

Former WWE commentator and executive Jim Ross believes Christian was “the clear number two” in his tag team with Edge.

Edge and Christian won the WWE Tag Team Championship seven times between April 2000 and April 2001. Both men also achieved individual success in WWE, with Edge becoming an 11-time WWE World Champion and Christian becoming a two-time WWE World Champion.

The latest episode of Grilling JR revolved around WWE Unforgiven 2001, which featured Christian’s Intercontinental Championship win over Edge. Ross recalled how he expected The Rated-R Superstar to become a breakout star after he separated from his tag team partner.

“I always thought Edge was going to be a breakout star because he connected with the audience, and Jay [Jay Reso, Christian’s real name] was always the clear number two on that team. So I was glad they both got their opportunity to grow on their own, but I always thought that Edge had a little bit of a leg up in that scenario, but that does not mean by any stretch of the imagination that Christian wasn’t a very good hand,” Ross said.

After several years away from the ring due to injuries, Edge and Christian returned to action in January 2020 and January 2021, respectively. Edge now performs on WWE SmackDown, while Christian works for AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

Jim Ross on Edge and Christian’s in-ring returns

Jim Ross worked as WWE’s Head of Talent Relations during Edge and Christian’s prime years as a tag team.

The current AEW commentator clarified that he has always been a fan of Christian’s work. However, he thinks Edge possesses more natural charisma than his real-life best friend.

“The match that Christian had with Kenny Omega in AEW was outstanding. He’s still a hell of a worker. He’s always been a hell of a worker, but he just didn’t quite have the connectable charisma that Adam Copeland, aka Edge, had. That’s very special. It’s not a knock on Christian whatsoever because Adam had specialness about him and I’m just really happy that he’s back in the game at a schedule he can manage,” Ross said.

Christian recently main-evented AEW All Out against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Edge has also headlined major pay-per-views in 2021, including WrestleMania 37 against Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns.

Also Read

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Look who we at Sportskeeda got to officially preview Extreme Rules on our YouTube channel!

Edited by Arvind Sriram