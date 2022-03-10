Hall of Famer hits out at WWE for being taken out of The Undertaker's Hall of Fame video package

Jim Ross has questioned why he didn't feature much in the video package to announce The Undertaker being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE recently announced that The Undertaker will be a part of the Class of 2022 of the Hall of Fame. Vince McMahon will induct The Phenom into the Hall of Fame, which is a rarity as he seldom inducts anyone in the ceremony.

On his latest Grilling JR show, Jim Ross was baffled that The Phenom's greatest moments, which featured him on commentary, may not have his voice over them. He stated that fans would love to hear his commentary in The Undertaker's video packages and wondered if the company would dub someone else's voice over his.

"What really matters is how many JR soundbites has been in any of these packages. Is the wrestling war that volatile that the guy that was the soundtrack of the biggest moments in Undertaker’s career is eliminated? Is that authentic or is it just being selfish or vindictive? It’s not like I walked out of [WWE]. It’s not like I left them high and dry somewhere or I didn’t do my job. It’s all optics and that’s not fair to the fans. Why wouldn’t the fans be interested or entertained by hearing a bite that I did live? Are they going to dub somebody else’s voice in when Taker tosses Mick [Foley] off the Hell in a Cell in June of 1998?" asked the legendary commentator. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Spencer Love @SpennyLove



Though God apparently witnessed the crime according to Jim Ross, no charges were ever filed. #OnThisDay in 1998, the Undertaker allegedly killed Mankind, throwing him off the top of Hell in a Cell at King of the Ring.Though God apparently witnessed the crime according to Jim Ross, no charges were ever filed. #WWE #OnThisDay in 1998, the Undertaker allegedly killed Mankind, throwing him off the top of Hell in a Cell at King of the Ring. Though God apparently witnessed the crime according to Jim Ross, no charges were ever filed. #WWE https://t.co/oTpdMMSufP

Ross also praised both The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin for being "supportive and very reliable" when he was head of talent relations for the promotion.

Jim Ross was previously removed from WWE's introduction video

Since his switch to AEW, Vince McMahon's company has removed Jim Ross from certain video packages that he was a part of, most notably the introduction video package for RAW and SmackDown.

Ross, while speaking about it last year, said that he was hurt by the move made by Vince McMahon and co.

He also alleged that WWE had edited some of the commentary work he did when he was a part of the company. Despite being one of the greatest, if not the greatest, commentators in WWE history, Ross' work with his former employer seems to have been edited or removed in recent years as he is currently with rivals AEW.

