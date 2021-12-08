"Michael Cole didn’t like doing it either" - WWE Hall of Famer on humiliating 2011 storyline

Jim Ross and Michael Cole were involved in a pretty humiliating WWE storyline back in 2011.

On the latest episode of Grilling JR, AEW's Jim Ross recalled a terrible storyline that involved himself and Michael Cole stepping into the ring on an episode of WWE RAW.

“They liked the interaction between Cole and I and some of the fans were buying it, so here’s how we can further humiliate these two announcers by completely taking them out of their comfort zone and putting them in the ring," Jim Ross recalled. "They wanted to get some heat on Swagger and they thought I would be a good guy to do that, which I didn’t mind doing. They were setting up a tag match. Somebody else could have used the TV time more, but that’s not how the creative went. Michael Cole didn’t like doing it either. I blacked his eye and chipped his tooth in that little skirmish. I’m not trained in this area. The last thing Vince said to me when I went out there was, ‘Lay your sh*t in JR.’ Ok.”

Jim Ross on the job Michael Cole has done in WWE

When asked about his feelings on Michael Cole, Jim Ross said he's an ordinary person and that he's a wrestling fan. JR believes that Cole has done a really good job at WWE over the years.

“He’s no different than us folks. He’s a wrestling fan," Jim Ross said. "He’s had a really good job in wrestling for years and years, and he’s earned every moment of it, every accolade, every promotion, every raise, and all of his exposure. He’s earned all of that. He’s Mr. Reliability. I think he’s one of the more underrated guys in broadcasting. He’s earned his keep, and he’s earned it in a very classy way.”

Everyone here at Sportskeeda wants to wish Jim Ross the best as he goes through chemotherapy for skin cancer. We look forward to him returning to the broadcast booth on AEW Dynamite in the near future.

Do you remember this WWE storyline between Jim Ross and Michael Cole? Did you hate it back when they did it? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription of this podcast.

