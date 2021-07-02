"You can't live off physique alone" - Jim Ross on Lex Luger's biggest problem in WWE and WCW

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross believes Lex Luger’s in-ring ability was never as impressive as his physique.

Luger worked for Vince McMahon’s former bodybuilding organization, the World Bodybuilding Federation (WBF), in 1992. He also performed for WWE between 1993 and 1995, but failed to live up to expectations that he could become the next Hulk Hogan.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross claimed Luger’s physique is the only reason he was involved in so many storylines.

“You can’t live off physique alone,” Ross said. “You can’t, and I think for years and years that’s where he was put. He was always put in that position. Finishes, programs were affected, and if he hadn’t looked so wonderful and overpowering, the creative process would’ve slowed down so his skill set could catch up with his push. That was always the biggest issue to me that hurt him. His look superseded his skill level.”

Many tried, but only ONE "Total Package" was able to bodyslam #Yokozuna 25 years ago, and his name is @GenuineLexLuger! pic.twitter.com/nD3BjKwFlP — WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2018

Luger challenged Yokozuna for the WWE Championship twice during his WWE main-event push in 1993 and 1994. Although he co-won the 1994 Royal Rumble with Bret Hart, Luger never held the WWE Championship.

Lex Luger’s WWE legacy

Lex Luger traveled in his own WWE tour bus, The Lex Express, in 1993

The upcoming episode of WWE Network series WWE Icons is set to chronicle the life of Lex Luger inside and outside of the wrestling business.

So far, the popular series has profiled WWE Hall of Famers Yokozuna, Beth Phoenix, and Rob Van Dam. Another future episode will tell the story of Davey Boy Smith (a.k.a. The British Bulldog).

A story of success, tragedy and redemption.



Check out the new trailer for #WWEIcons: @GenuineLexLuger, premiering Sunday on @peacockTV in the U.S. and on @WWENetwork everywhere else. pic.twitter.com/fZ9wnsQF6z — WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2021

Luger’s WWE Icons episode will air on the WWE Network and Peacock on Sunday. A trailer for the documentary can be found above.

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Arvind Sriram