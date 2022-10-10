Jim Ross names former WWE Superstar as the most talented in-ring performer ever

Legendary announcer Jim Ross believes WWE boasted the most talented in-ring performer of all time when Eddie Guerrero was in his prime.

Guerrero worked for WWE between 2000 and 2005 before passing away at the age of 38 due to acute heart failure. He was widely regarded as one of the best entertainers and wrestlers of his generation.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross praised Guerrero's in-ring ability and discussed the former WWE Superstar's mindset when he joined the company from WCW:

"I don't know that I've ever seen a more talented in-ring performer than Eddie Guerrero. He had great matches, Conrad [host Conrad Thompson], with so many different guys in WWE when I was there. When I brought him in there, he had been waiting for this opportunity. He was hungry, he was angry, he's p****d off all the time because he thought he had to wait too long to get his break, and I can't disagree with that." [11:12 – 11:44]

The highlight of Guerrero's career came at No Way Out 2004, where he captured the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar. He was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

Jim Ross shared many stories about Eddie Guerrero

As WWE's former head of talent relations, Jim Ross was responsible for recruiting Eddie Guerrero in 2000. Vince McMahon had doubts about the size of the five-foot-eight superstar, but Ross convinced the then-WWE Chairman to hire him.

The Hall of Fame commentator also spoke on his podcast about Guerrero's memorable match with Brock Lesnar. According to Ross, Lesnar "had so much respect" for his opponent and did not have a problem losing at No Way Out 2004.

Although Guerrero's WWE Championship win was an iconic moment, he only held the title for 133 days. Ross added that the 2006 Hall of Famer made himself "miserable" by worrying too much during his title reign.

