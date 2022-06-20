WWE Hall of Famer's reaction to passings of Tim White and Dave Hebner

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has taken to social media to pay his respects to Tim White and Dave Hebner after their recent passings.

Both men were two bonafide legends of wrestling officiating. White most notably reffed the iconic 1998 Hell in a Cell match between Mankind and The Undertaker. Meanwhile, Hebner officiated the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 3 between Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat.

Jim Ross worked very closely with both men during his stint with the company. Therefore, like many others in the wrestling world, he also looked to pay tribute to the veterans via Twitter.

"Can’t believe we’ve lost both Dave Hebner and now the equally talented Tim White. Two outstanding humans who were committed to pro wrestling." (H/T Twitter)

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Rest in peace Dave Hebner and Tim White, two former WWF referees who sadly passed away this week Rest in peace Dave Hebner and Tim White, two former WWF referees who sadly passed away this week ❤️ https://t.co/WBp2LdfKNm

While Hebner and White are no longer with us, their contributions to some of wrestling's most iconic moments will keep their legacies alive for generations to come.

Edge pays tribute to his friend Tim White

One sports entertainer who got to know White over the years is The Rated R Superstar. The former referee officiated Edge's first-ever match with the Stamford-based promotion.

After hearing about the sad passing of his dear friend, Edge posted a heartfelt tribute for White.

"Beth and I both always looked so forward to seeing him. We last saw him at Mania this year and I’m so glad we took photos. I’ll have one for Timmy tonight because I know he’s already found Andre and is having one helluva time. Miss ya already Timmy." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Although he wasn't a wrestler, his relationship with performers like Edge and the former's long-time friend Andre The Giant truly highlights why White is revered by his colleagues.

We here at Sportskeeda are saddened to learn of Tim White and Dave Hebner's passing. We are keeping their family in our thoughts.

