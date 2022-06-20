"Miss ya already " - WWE Legend Edge shares emotional message on Tim White's death 

The wrestling world was saddened to learn of the passing of former WWE referee Tim White, who died at the age of 68. Many wrestling personalities came out to pay their respects to him, including RAW Superstar Edge.

White passed away on June 19, 2022, just two days after fellow former WWE referee Dave Hebner's death. Timmy officiated many memorable matches during his career, such as The Undertaker vs. Mankind at King of the Ring 1998. He also served as Andre the Giant's agent during his tenure.

During a recent Instagram post, Edge reacted to Tim White's unfortunate passing with a heartfelt post and shared that the veteran officiated his first televised match in WWE. Here is what he wrote:

"I was preparing for an appearance in Dallas this morning thinking I’d see my good friend Timmy White who was going to be with me all day. As always we’d joke about my strange fever dream where Timmy saved me from a giant anaconda while twirling a pitch fork like a Jedi master. No idea why I dreamed that but it’s true. Maybe it’s because Timmy ALWAYS had my back. He refereed my very first match in WWF on a house show in Hamilton. I’ll never forget the look on his face when I broke out an extremely Caucasian running man. He was the ref for my first televised match where I knocked out my opponent Jose Estrada Jr. He helped talk me off the ledge that night. I desperately needed it. He always told my mom he was looking after me. And he did. Beth and I both always looked so forward to seeing him. We last saw him at Mania this year and I’m so glad we took photos. I’ll have one for Timmy tonight because I know he’s already found Andre and is having one helluva time. Miss ya already Timmy."

Shawn Michaels reacts to Dave Hebner and Tim White passing away in the same week

The news of White's death left the entire wrestling community in shock as many were still mourning the loss of David Hebner. In a recent tweet, The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels commented on their passing, stating that he was privileged to work with both of them.

Here is what the tweet read:

"Saddened to hear about both Dave Hebner and Tim White. Both incredible men I was privileged to spend time with in and out of the ring. My thoughts are with their families," wrote Michaels.

Various other wrestling personalities such as Big E, William Regal, Ric Flair, Dolph Ziggler and Paige reacted to news of Tim White's passing. We here at Sportskeeda would also like to send our sincerest thoughts and condolences to his friends and loved ones.

