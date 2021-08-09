"I think he's done a great job" - Jim Ross on a recent WWE hire

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has lauded the commentary work of Pat McAfee, who was hired by WWE earlier this year.

On the latest Ask JR Anything segment of the Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross praised SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee. The legendary commentator believes that McAfee has done a "great job" since being added to the commentary booth.

"I like it (Pat McAfee commentating on SmackDown). I think he's a breath of fresh air, he's contemporary, he fits in the scheme of things very well, he's a guy that's fun, respects the wrestling business. He doesn't sh*t on it, he doesn't look down his nose at it or 'talk down to me' type thing to the audience. I think he's done a great job. He's a good hire. I know Cole handles the contracts of the announcers, I'm assuming that includes Pat. So, give Michael Cole some credit for Pat McAfee being on that show (on) Friday night," said Jim Ross.

JR believes that veteran commentator Michael Cole's commentary work is now being acknowledged and recognized thanks to him being beside Pat McAfee. Cole has been able to be more "loose and spontaneous" on the commentary desk.

Michael Cole on Pat McAfee revitalizing his WWE career

McAfee was added to the SmackDown commentary team earlier this year and has worked alongside Michael Cole on the Blue brand. Michael Cole, who has been a commentator on WWE television since the 90s, recently credited McAfee for revitalizing his career.

"I do want to say this is that you have completely revitalized my career. I've been doing this for almost 25 years now, and I've seen everything in WWE. You go through different partners over the years, and everybody I've worked with has been great. But you're different than all those guys because you're a true fan," said Michael Cole about Pat McAfee.

Edited by Vedant Jain