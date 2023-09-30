Jim Ross provides health update on WWE legend Jerry Lawler

Jim Ross recently gave a positive update on the health of his former WWE commentary partner Jerry Lawler.

Lawler, aka The King, was hospitalized on February 7 after suffering a stroke. The 73-year-old, who also suffered a stroke in 2018, has stepped up his road to recovery in recent months. On August 28, he appeared in front of the crowd in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, during a commercial break on RAW.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross said he and Lawler are planning to participate in meet-and-greet sessions at conventions:

"He's feeling better. He and I are still thinking about doing a series of autograph signings when he gets a little bit better. Right now his voice is still a little bit weak, but it's getting stronger, so JR and King will be back out there at some point in time, I'm hoping. It's just so much fun to spend time with him. We laugh at our stories, we laugh at our jokes." [29:49 – 30:16]

Jerry Lawler previously suffered a heart attack during the September 10, 2012, episode of RAW. WWE's doctors refused to let him wrestle for the company again, so he continued his in-ring career on the independent scene instead.

Could Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross commentate together again?

Before his recent health scare, Jerry Lawler appeared sporadically on WWE television as a kickoff show analyst and occasional commentator. Jim Ross, meanwhile, still calls in-ring action for AEW.

Asked to name his ideal commentary partner if he announces one final WWE match, Lawler immediately came to Ross' mind:

"Obviously Lawler, if he's healthy, would be the best. Michael Cole right now is doing a great job and has really upped his game, which I'm really happy for him for (…) But probably Lawler, if he was healthy, would be my choice, and I think that would be the choice of most of the fans who say, 'Get JR and The King together one last time.' If it's just for one match, it's a good manouver, it's a good way to step away." [1:42:03 – 1:42:58]

Ross also spoke on this week's podcast about his "strained" relationship with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Do you have any favorite Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross memories? Let us know in the comments section below.

